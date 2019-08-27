Paradise Bar in Leeds has licence revoked after teenager was left with punctured lung in alleged attack

Have your say

A Leeds bar at the centre of an alleged attempted murder that left a man with life-threatening injuries has had its licence revoked.

Paradise Bar in Sheepscar was temporarily banned from selling alcohol and playing late-night music at the request of police earlier this month.

It followed a violent incident outside the premises in the early hours of July 28, which left a 17-year-old boy with a punctured lung and wounds to his back, and a 26-year-old man with life-threatening neck and chest injuries.

But a hearing on Tuesday was told that Paradise had continued to operate, despite having its licence suspended four days after the alleged attack.

It has now had its licence revoked following the meeting.

The bar's management had also failed to engage with police about a number of issues, including operating out of hours and having underage people on the premises, councillors were told.

Leeds City Council licensing officer Carmel Brennand told a panel how she'd seen activity around Paradise in the early hours of Bank Holiday Monday morning.

She said: "I got down to Sheepscar at about 3.18am, drove past Paradise and there was approximately six people outside.

"The lights were on and music was blaring out. They were playing reggae type music.

"There were people coming down from Sheepscar and Roundhay and going into the premises. It was still open."

Police believe that a bottle allegedly used to attack the teenage victim had come from the bar itself.

No representatives from Paradise attended the meeting on Tuesday, but licensee Dudley Bassue had claimed at the previous hearing that drinks were only served to customers in plastic cups.

CCTV footage recovered from the bar contradicted this claim, PC Cath Arkle said.

She added: "The incident had started inside the bar and spilled out onto the street.

"To compound this serious issue, there was the question of the bar being open after hours.

"It should have been closed at 2.30am, but is seen to be operating practically two hours after that.

"Mr Bassue has not been able to operate his CCTV system, which has hampered the investigation, and the hard drive has had to be seized to preserve the evidence.

"This is still a live criminal investigation and enquiries continue to identify and locate the suspects."

PC Arkle also said it was "unusual and puzzling" that Mr Bassue had not responded to police's attempts to work with him on their concerns.

The panel of three councillors agreed to revoke the licence, in a move which effectively closes the bar.

Both alleged victims have been discharged from hospital since the incident, West Yorkshire Police said.

Four males, aged 24, 19, 18 and 17, were all arrested shortly afterwards but were subsequently released under investigation.

Nobody at Paradise could be reached for comment on Tuesday.

Local Democracy Reporting Service