Paranoid fare dodger threatened to throw people under trains during security alert at Leeds railway station

A man sparked a security alert on a platform at Leeds railway station when he threatened to throw people under trains.

Alex Odgen also threatened to attack a member of station staff with a pool cue and "jabbed" at his neck with a Biro during the incident on a busy station platform.

Leeds Station

When Ogden was arrested he told police he had been planning to film a music video and that his "bad boy persona" was the reason for his disturbing behaviour.

In reality, Odgen was suffering from a paranoid episode as he was having withdrawal symptoms from spice after being released from prison.

Leeds Crown Court heard Ogden, 24, came to the attention of station staff at 11.30am on October 9 last year when he was seen jumping over the ticket barrier to get into the station.

He was followed onto one of the platforms by a member of station staff but became aggressive and began waving his arms in the air.

Joseph Hudson, prosecuting, said Odgen threatened to throw himself or anyone who approached him under a train.

He had a Biro in his left hand and made a jabbing motion towards the staff member's neck.

The prosecutor said Ogden had a pool cue in his other hand.

The two-piece cue had been unscrewed and he was holding the bottom part which had a metal spike coming out of the top.

He threatened the smash the station worker's head in with it.

Ogden was then told police were coming and he broke down in tears.

The staff member comforted the defendant as police officers made their way to the scene.

A train pulled onto the platform around three minutes later.

Mr Hudson said the incident created a serious risk of public disorder.

Ogden was interviewed about the incident shortly after being arrested

The prosecutor said: "He did admit that he jumped over the barriers and intended to film a music video, and that his 'bad boy persona' made him behave in the way he did."

Hudson, of Elm Bank, Bradford Road, Cleckheaton, pleaded guilty to threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place.

Jane Cooper, mitigating, said Odgen had issues with drugs.

He was out of prison at the time of the incident but recalled to jail after his arrest.

Miss Cooper said Ogden was detoxifying from spice at the time of the incident.

She said: "In his paranoid state, he thought he was going to get killed."

Miss Cooper said Odgen had the cue because he was on his way to a pool club in York at the time of the incident but had no money to get there.

Ogden was jailed for 16 months.

Recorder Joanne Kidd said: "The people that you threatened were carrying out a public duty in a public place frequently used by a large number of people of all ages.

"They should be able to expect that they can come and go to the public station without being faced by someone behaving in the way that you were."