'Paranoid' Leeds thug attacked girlfriend with cricket bat and split her head open with dumbbell

A paranoid jealous thug beat his girlfriend up with a cricket bat and split her head open using a dumbbell.

Zachary Bowler also bit into his partner’s arm during one of the attacks after mocking her over the death of her mother.

The 26-year-old was jailed for two and a half years after a court heard how he violently assaulted her on two occasions at her home in Leeds.

Leeds Crown Court heard Bowler subjected the woman to the attacks in February this year after they had been in a relationship for seven months.

Bashir Ahmed, prosecuting, said the relationship had initially been a happy one until Bowler began abusing drink and drugs.

He said: “He developed a paranoia that the victim was in fact seeing someone else and cheating on him.”

The first attack took place on February 5 when they argued after Bowler had been drinking.

The prosecutor said: “He used a cricket bat to hit her about her body.

“It caused a bruise to her right shoulder.

“She managed to deflect any further injury by the use of a cushion.

“When it stopped he repeatedly apologised and then pretended nothing had happened.”

The next attack too place on February 9 when he returned home from a night out drinking and taking drugs.

He knocked on the victim’s door and demanded to be let in.

Once inside, Bowler became aggressive.

He said to the woman: “Tell met the truth or I am going to hurt you.”

Mr Ahmed said: “He then referred to the passing away of the victim’s mother and said ‘you should have died but you will soon follow. You are getting what you deserve.’”

Bowler went into the loft and came back with a dumbbell which he used to hit her twice over the head.

He then tried to get her into a headlock and sunk his teeth into her arm, puncturing the skin.

The woman managed to get out of the property and ran to a neighbour’s house for help.

She had to have the head wound glued together at hospital.

Bowler, of Hayfield Avenue, Boston Spa, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily and unlawful wounding.

The court heard he has previous convictions for violence, including one for an attack on his grandfather.

Nicholas Hammond, mitigating, said: “He has come to court prepared to go to prison. The only mitigation is that he has had the good sense to plead guilty at the earliest stage.”