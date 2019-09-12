Partially blind man ignored driving ban and seriously injured elderly couple in crash during Leeds police chase

Have your say

A partially blind man ignored a driving ban and injured an elderly couple in a head-on crash during a police chase through Leeds.

Mohammed Sultar caused serious injuries to the couple after crashing his Subaru Impreza into their mobility car before ploughing into a pub garden wall.

The 35-year-old is registered blind and was also subject to a driving ban at the time of the crash on Church Street, Hunslet, on January 15 this year.

Leeds Crown Court heard Sultar was spotted driving dangerously on Black Bull Street near to Leeds city centre at around 6.40pm.

Officers signalled for Sultar to pull over and he stopped his car and got out.

Mohammed Sultar appeared at Leeds Crown Court in a wheelchair after suffering spinal injuries in the crash. He was jailed for two years and eight months.

He drove off at more than double the speed limit and went through red lights.

Sultar drove on the wrong side of the road and undertook vehicles in a bid to get away.

The collision happened when he drove onto the road side of the road on Church Street and lost control of the vehicle.

The driver of the mobility vehicle suffered a broken chest bone and fractured ribs.

His wife also suffered chest fractures and a fracture to her foot.

Sultar's vehicle collided with the wall of the Penny Hill pub.

He had to be cut from his car by firefighters and suffered serious spinal injuries.

The court heard Sultar now struggles to walk. He appeared in court in a wheelchair.

Sultar, of Bexley Avenue, Harehills, Leeds, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

Sultar received a ban for dangerous driving in 2011.

He was told at the time that he must pass an extended re-test before he could drive again but fail to take one.

Sultar is also registered blind is he is partially sighted.

He was jailed for two years and eight months.

James Littlehales, mitigating, said Sultar has a partner and children who would suffer if he was sent to prison.

Jailing the defendant, Judge Tom Bayliss, QC, said: "You demonstrated a total disregard for the great dangers caused to others in Leeds on a busy Tuesday afternoon.

"It was characterised by prolonged, deliberate and persistent bad driving.

"You chose to drive when you were unfit to drive. You had no licence, no insurance and you were disqualified.

"I have come to the conclusion that only a prison sentence can be passed."