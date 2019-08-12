Pawel Relowicz pleads guilty to voyeurism, outraging public decency and burglary

Have your say

A Hull man has pleaded guilty to voyeurism, outraging public decency and burglary.

Pawel Relowicz, 24, pleaded guilty to nine offences on the same day he was due to stand trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

The offences Relowicz pleaded guilty to in full are:

Voyeurism - On July 23, 2017, Relowicz observed another person in Edgecumbe Street, Hull, doing a private act knowing that person did not consent to being observed for his sexual gratification.

Burglary - Between July 29, 2017, to August 1, 2017, Relowicz stole £148 in cash from a property in Chester Avenue, Hull.

Burglary - Between December 7, 2017, to December 20, 2017, Relowicz stole sex toys from a property in Raglan Street, Hull.

Voyeurism - On February 16, 2018, Relowicz observed a person performing a private act for the purpose of sexual gratification.

Voyeurism - On December 26, 2018, Relowicz observed a person performing a private act for the purpose of sexual gratification.

Read more: Hull man charged with voyeurism and committing indecent acts

Voyeurism - On May 6, 2018, Relowicz observed a person performing a private act for the purpose of sexual gratification.

Outraging Public Decency - On January 12, 2019 committed a sexual act in Newland Avenue, Hull.

Outraging Public Decency - On January 20, 2019 committed a sexual act in Wellesley Avenue, Hull.

Burglary - Between January 25, 2019, and January 28, 2019 Relowicz stole a laptop, Kindle, portable speaker, quantity of sex toys, quantity of clothes, condoms and various photographs from a property in Ventnor Street, Hull.

Relowicz, who was wearing a grey jumper, grey trousers and had a silver cross necklace, had been charged with four other similar offences, which the prosecution asked to lay on file.

He will be sentenced this afternoon.

Judge Jeremy Richardson QC said: "You have pleaded guilty to these nine matters.

"You will be sentenced this afternoon once I have heard the case opened by the prosecution and the mitigation advanced on your behalf.

"I hope to be able to sentence you this afternoon."