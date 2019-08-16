PC Andrew Harper death: The West Yorkshire police officers killed in the line of duty Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say A police officer from Berkshire has been killed while performing his duties. PC Andrew Harper, of Thames Valley Police, joins a long list of colleagues killed in the line of duty. (Clockwise from top left): PC Ian Broadhurst, PC Sharon Beshenivsky and Sergeant John Speed Pawel Relowicz jailed for eight-and-a-half years for 'violating' his victims in bizarre sexual acts West Yorkshire Police officer punched girlfriend unconscious after she kissed another woman