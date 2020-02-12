PCSO injured in hit and run in West Yorkshire

Have your say

A PCSO has been left with minor injuries after he was the victim of a hit and run in Burley on Wednesday morning.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information following the incident in Main Street.

The officer was hit by a black Audi A6 which was leaving the social club car park.

The car drove off towards the A65 without stopping.

A force spokesman said: "We are appealing for witnesses following an incident in Main Street, Burley this morning where a vehicle struck a PCSO.

"It happened at about 8.30am as the car, a black Audi A6, was exiting the social club car park.

"The vehicle drove off towards the A65 without stopping.

"The officer sustained minor injuries and enquiries are continuing to trace the vehicle.

"Anyone who can assist with this investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 13200077401."