Pedestrian airlifted to hospital following crash in Keighley

A pedestrian has been airlifted to hospital after a crash with a vehicle in Keighley.

West Yorkshire Police were called to the scene at 4.55pm on Thursday, May 2.

- > Police investigating after nitrous oxide cylinders stolen from Yorkshire hospital



A pedestrian had been hit by a car at the junction of Bradford Road and Grange Road near the co-op store.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance attended the incident and later airlifted the injured party to hospital.

The driver remained at the scene.

The road was closed whilst emergency services attended the scene which caused delays to traffic and public transport.

The Keighley Bus Company tweeted: "Due to an road traffic collision at Greengates our Aireline 60s are delayed by up to 30 mins.

"Sorry for any inconvenience caused"

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "The injured pedestrian is in a stable condition in hospital.

"Whilst his injuries are serious we do not believe them to be life-threatening."

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them with information by calling 101 and quoting log number 1277.