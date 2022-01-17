Matthew Langley, 22, was so malnourished his bones were visible through his skin after being left locked up and neglected by Craig and Lorna Hewitt, 43, for seven months.

The pair were last week found guilty of false imprisonment after Sheffield Crown Court heard Matthew was found weighing just 6st in a faeces and vomit-strewn bedroom.

South Yorkshire Police have now released a grim photograph showing piles of rubbish and soiled items.

The squalid conditions where Matthew was locked for seven months

It lays bare the shocking squalor that Matthew had been held in by the Hewitts, who kept the door locked.

The court heard police found faeces and vomit over the floor and bedding along with buzzing flies, a bad smell and a key on the outside of the door.

The National Autistic Society said the scene was "deeply disturbing".

Matthew, who also had learning difficulties, suffered from irritable bowel syndrome, double incontinence and arthritis, the court heard.

Lorna Hewitt

Jurors heard Matthew was found by paramedics seriously underweight, dehydrated and ‘with his life hanging in the balance’ on June 2, 2020.

Nicholas Campbell QC, prosecuting, told the trial the ambulance service was called to the home in Sheffield in the early hours of June 2, 2020.

Matthew was rushed to a hospital intensive care unit in a “pitiable state” with abrasions indicating he had been moving around on all fours, the prosecutor told the court.

Craig Hewitt

He had suffered damage to a kidney with high sodium levels relating to severe dehydration, it was heard.

Mr Campbell added: “His sodium levels were dangerously high. They measured 180. They were so high they could shut down his brain and kill him. Anything above 145, there is a real chance of death.

“The Home Office pathologist examined the injuries and said the abrasions and bruises were consistent in his view with Matthew having been crawling on all fours over objects in his path.”

Mr Campbell said Matthew made a good physical recovery thanks to the hard work of medical professionals and when he was discharged from hospital he weighed 55kg.

Craig Hewitt told police his wife Lorna had found Matthew upstairs lying on the floor and he claimed Matthew had been fed and that he ate in his room, the court heard.

He also claimed there had been locks on the internal doors because their home used to be a student accommodation.

Mr Hewitt stated to police that his stepson Matthew had only been locked in at night because he would go downstairs and set off security alarms.

Lorna Hewitt chose to give no comment answers to all questions asked by the police, the court heard.

The Hewitts were also found guilty of causing or allowing a vulnerable adult to suffer serious physical harm.