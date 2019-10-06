PICTURES: 17-year-old arrested for attempted murder after man is stabbed twice near Sheffield’s Crucible theatre

A police cordon is currently in place near Sheffield’s Crucible theatre following unconfirmed reports of a stabbing.

Emergency services were called to Arundel Gate shortly before 1:50pm this afternoon, Sunday October 6, following reports that a 40-year-old man had been stabbed twice, once in the back and once in the leg.

Blood at the scene on Arundel Gate

The teenager was detained at the scene for attempted murder.

The victim has been taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

T/Detective Chief Inspector Jamie Henderson, said: “Thanks to quick thinking actions of members of the public, the 17-year-old boy was detained at the scene until officers arrived.

“Their brave actions meant that we were able to take control of the situation quickly, get the offender into custody and the victim to hospital. I’d like to thank everyone who assisted.

“At this time, we believe this was an attempted robbery which has escalated and officers are in the area carrying out enquiries to ascertain exactly what happened. They will be there for the rest of the afternoon, with increased patrols into the evening for your reassurance.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to please call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 481 of 10 October 2019.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.