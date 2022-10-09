Police accused of exploiting promotional offer to get free pints is charged with gross misconduct

Paul Elliott, who served as a police constable with Humberside Police, has been told to appear before a misconduct hearing at Goole Magistrates Court on Thursday, November 17.

According to the force, he provided false information when he applied to join Derbyshire Constabulary in May last year.

Mr Elliot allegedly failed to tell Derbyshire Constabulary he had previously been a suspect in a criminal investigation, and that he had been caught speeding in October 2020 and given a final written warning for misconduct in February 2021.

Paul Elliott has been charged with gross misconduct

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is also accused of obtaining free pints of Heineken through a promotional offer, by submitting false names and false email addresses, at a bar in Sheffield in June 2021.

Humberside Police stated: “He did this knowing the email addresses could not be verified and that the promotional offer was in fact only one free drink per person.”

It added: “The conduct breached the standards of professional behaviour relating to honesty and integrity.”

At a previous misconduct hearing in July, PC Henry Green was sacked by Humberside Police after he used unnecessary force on two people while he was attending an incident at a Tesco Express in Hull, in June 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ruling stated: “The reasons for this finding are the nature and seriousness of the breach.

"The conduct includes leg swiping a female detainee and causing her to land on the hard floor without adequately supporting her while she was handcuffed and striking another detainee to the head while holding a pair of metal handcuffs while the detainee was himself in handcuffs.