Police appeal after car stolen in Yorkshire with young child inside

Police have issued an urgent appeal to find a thief who stole a car with a young child inside before stopping one street later and DUMPING it by the roadside.

The car was stolen while the four-year-old child was sitting in a car seat in the back of the car.

The incident happened in Necropolis Road

The vehicle then stopped in the next street and the child was taken from the back and dumped by the side of the road.

The four-year-old girl was sat in a child’s car seat in a car parked outside a family member’s home on Necropolis Road, Lidget Green, Bradford, at around 12.55pm on Sunday, 6 January, when it was stolen.

The vehicle was stopped in the next street, Birks Avenue, and the child was taken from the seat and left at the side of the road.

The stolen vehicle is a blue/grey Vauxhall Zafira, vehicle registration plate starting BD56.

The incident happened the same day as a national appeal was launched over a car stolen with a baby inside in London a few hours before being found safe and well.

Detective Constable Ken Robinson, of Bradford District CID, said: “Thankfully a member of the public found the child and she was reunited with her family within a matter of minutes.

“This was clearly a hugely distressing incident though for the child and her family and we are still working to trace the stolen vehicle and identify those responsible and ensure they are brought to justice.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed any part of this incident or with information about the whereabouts of the stolen vehicle to please call Bradford District CID via 101, quoting crime reference 13190009329.”

-> CCTV footage captures moment banned Leeds dog walker hit client's pet

