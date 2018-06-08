Police appeal after five break-ins across Harrogate

Have your say

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after five properties across Harrogate were broken into.

The properties on Yarrow Drive, Hall Lane, Clare Road, Holly Park and Crowberry Drive were all broken into yesterday (Thursday, June 8).

Break-ins

The properties are believed to have been broken into between the following times:

Claro Road - 8.30am to 3.30pm

Crowberry Drive - 9am to 9pm.

Yarrow Drive - 12.20pm to 2.40 pm

Hall Lane - 12pm to 5.30pm

Holly Park (Huby) - 2.50pm to 4.20pm

If you have information you can call NYP on 101.