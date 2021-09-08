Generic image of a police car

Emergency services were called at around 7.55pm yesterday to reports of a serious collision.

A Black and Green Kawasaki motorcycle was in a collision with a white Volkswagen Polo, close to the Waggon and Horses public house.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rider of the motorcycle, a 38 year-old man from Keighley, sadly died at the scene.

West Yorkshire Police are urging any witnesses of the collision - or anyone with any further information - to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting log number 1520 of 7th September 2021.