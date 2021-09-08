Emergency services were called at around 7.55pm yesterday to reports of a serious collision.
A Black and Green Kawasaki motorcycle was in a collision with a white Volkswagen Polo, close to the Waggon and Horses public house.
The rider of the motorcycle, a 38 year-old man from Keighley, sadly died at the scene.
West Yorkshire Police are urging any witnesses of the collision - or anyone with any further information - to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting log number 1520 of 7th September 2021.
The police are also appealing for dashcam footage of the incident, or of either vehicle prior to the incident.