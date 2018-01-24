Police appeal after man approached 16-year-old girl near York city centre

POLICE are appealing for information after a man approached a girl near the National Railway Museum on Leeman Road in York.

A 16-year-old girl was walking to school when a man approached her and told her to “walk” at around 8.45am today (Weds January 24)

The girl managed to get away from the man. A short time later, as she headed towards her school to report the incident, she was approached by a second man with an umbrella, who offered to walk with her. It is not known if this interaction is connected to the first incident at this stage.

The first man is described as Asian, in his early thirties; around 5ft 10in tall, of chubby build. He was wearing a hooded jacket and had his face covered.

The second man is described as Asian, younger than the first man, of skinny build, with black hair which was drawn back in the middle and shaven at the sides. He was carrying a grey and blue back pack and was wearing a blue jacket and jeans.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed either incident, or recognises either man from the descriptions, to contact them.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: “Thankfully the girl did not go with the man and did the right thing by reporting it.

“Although we believe this was an isolated incident, our advice is to remain alert, but not alarmed and to report any suspicious behaviour immediately.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference 12180013404 when passing on information.