Police appeal after man exposes himself in Harrogate

Harrogate police are appealing for witnesses and information after a man exposed himself to two women in Harrogate.

The incident happened on The Old Railway Path that follows Bilton Beck between Starbeck and Bilton at around 1pm on Monday as the women walked towards the Bilton Lane exit.

Officers are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour. In particular, they want to trace a male jogger who passed the females moments before the incident occurred.

The suspect is described as white, aged 60-70, 5ft 6in-5ft 8in tall and of medium build. He had grey hair, possibly in a “bob” style, or ear length hair and yellow teeth. He was wearing dark coloured clothing.