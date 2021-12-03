Police appeal after man pointed silver spray paint can towards woman's face on Yorkshire street and then ran away

Around 5.35pm, a man approached a woman on Nunnery Lane and as the woman turned around he pointed a silver spray paint can towards her face before running away.

The woman was not injured and nothing was sprayed out of the can.

Officers are appealing for the public's help to identify a man pictured in CCTV footage who they believe may have information about this incident.

If you can help, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 3 and ask for Claire-Louise Viney. You can also email [email protected]

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210239812