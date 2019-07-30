Police appeal after man tries to grab 4-year-old boy in Eastfield, near Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses following reports that a man tried to grab a four-year-old boy in Eastfield.

The incident happened shortly before 4pm today when a man approached a four-year-old boy in front of his house in the Middle Deepdale area and tried to grab him.

After being disturbed by the boy’s father, the man jumped into the back seat of a dark blue estate vehicle being driven by another person and they sped off.

The man is described as white, in his late 30s, of slim build, approx. 6ft 1ins tall and was wearing a white t-shirt and grey shorts.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information, and CCTV of dash-cam footage taken in the area at the time, to come forward.

Call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room quoting job number NYP-30072019-0332.