Police appeal after Staffordshire Bull Terrier stolen in Leeds

Police in Leeds are asking the public to report any sightings of a Staffordshire Bull Terrier stolen in the city a week ago.

The dog, which is microchipped, was stolen from the Beeston area on Monday, June 11.

Also in crime: Thief takes church garden party takings

A spokesman said there had been possible sightings around the Gelderd Road area.

Anyone with information about the theft or the dog's whereabouts is urged to call police 101, quoting 13180283251.

Also in crime: The law ain’t broken, says Leeds’s top judge as he retires at age of 70