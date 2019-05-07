Police appeal after two men injured in racially aggravated assault in Scarborough

Have your say

North Yorkshire Police are appealing after a racially aggravated assault in Scarborough.

The incident took place around 4am on April 6, 2019.

The force said: "A group of men were approached and assaulted by another group of around five or six people, men and women.

"Two victims, both local men aged 19 and 21, sustained minor facial injuries during the assault."

Officers are asking for help from the public to understand the full circumstances of the assault, particularly anyone who saw it, was involved or knows the people who were.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact Ben Stanyon on ben.stanyon@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or via 101 option 2 quoting crime reference 12190061531

Those wishing to remain anonymous can also pass information to independent crime charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.