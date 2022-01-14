North Yorkshire Police believe the men in these CCTV images can help their investigation into the attack.

The victim, who was in her 20s, was sexually assaulted near to the Camp Centre roundabout around 2.50am on December 3.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: "We've carried out several lines of enquiry since the assault. During the investigation two men were identified as potentially having information which could be vital in helping detectives.

Do you recognise these two men?

"If you are one of the people in the CCTV or you know who they are or if you have any other information which could help our investigation please contact Northallerton CID by emailing [email protected] or calling 101.

"If you want to remain anonymous when providing information you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or report via their website.

"Either way, please provide reference: 12210253741."