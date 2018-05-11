Police appeal for witnesses to burglary at Harrogate iStore

Police are calling for witnesses to a burglary in the centre of Harrogate where electrical goods were taken.

Ipads, MacBooks and Apple Watches were taken from displays at the iStore on James Street.

Tweeting after the incident, Operational CSI Louise Devereaux wrote: "I’ve spent the morning so far at a burglary in Harrogate town centre. iPads, MacBooks and Apple watches taken from displays. If you saw anything suspicious, or are offered any similar goods at a ‘bargain’ price, please phone 101 with any information."

To contact North Yorkshire Police call 101 or call anonymously on crime stoppers on 0800 555 111.