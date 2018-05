Have your say

Police are appealing for anyone who has seen a missing 12-year-old boy to get in touch.

Denzel Muduma was last seen at 7,30pm last night at his home address in the Bierley area of Bradford.

Denzel is described as 5ft”4 tall, black and of thin build. When last seen he was wearing a black Nike jacket, black Nike jogging bottoms and black and grey Adidas trainers.

Anyone who sees Denzel is asked to call police quoting reference number 13180240248