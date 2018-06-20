Police appeal to trace witness of a commercial burglary in Halifax

Police investigating a commercial burglary in Halifax are appealing to trace a witness to the incident.

The incident happened around 4:55am on Tuesday 19 June, where a suspect exited a black Ford C-Max on Market Street in Halifax and caused damage to the front door of Tesco with a crowbar. The suspect then got back into the vehicle and drove off. There was an initial account from a member of the public who said they had seen the suspect get out of the car at the scene and police are now appealing for that person to come forward. The witness is described as a white male, mid to late 40’s. He attended Tesco’s at around 8:30am that morning to inform the manager of what he had seen. A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries remain ongoing. PC Gary Watson, of Calderdale District Police, said: “Our investigation is ongoing in connection with this burglary and we are hoping that this member of the public will come forward to assist with any further information. “I would appeal directly to this person to come forward by contacting me via 101 and using the reference crime reference number 13180296923.”