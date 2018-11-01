Police are driving this double decker bus in West Yorkshire to hand these fines to dodgy drivers

Have your say

Police are driving this undercover bus in West Yorkshire in order to catch drivers using their phone at the wheel.

Officers from Batley and Spen NPT are crewed up with Arriva Yorkshire as part of OpTellergate patrolling for Traffic offences including uising mobile phones, failing to stop for red lights and dangerous driving.

A driver was caught using his phone at the wheel just FIVE minutes into the bus going out on the roads to catch dodgy drivers.

He was handed a £200 fine and 6 points on his licence.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "Only 5 minutes into our journey and our first driver has been stopped.

"Mobile phone offences now receive 6 points and a £200 fine."

When can you use a mobile phone in your car?

You can use a hand-held phone if either of these apply:

you’re safely parked

you need to call 999 or 112 in an emergency and it’s unsafe or impractical to stop

Penalties

You can get 6 penalty points and a £200 fine if you use a hand-held phone when driving. You’ll also lose your licence if you passed your driving test in the last 2 years.

You can get 3 penalty points if you don’t have a full view of the road and traffic ahead or proper control of the vehicle.

You can also be taken to court where you can:

be banned from driving or riding

get a maximum fine of £1,000 (£2,500 if you’re driving a lorry or bus)