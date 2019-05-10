'Police are getting a grip on child sexual exploitation' says Yorkshire boss

Police in South Yorkshire are "getting a grip" on child sexual exploitation, police and crime commissioner Dr Alan Billings has said.

Dr Billings made the claims after it was revealed 40 people are being investigated by the National Crime Agency in connection with serious child sexual abuse and exploitation offences in Rotherham.

Campaigner Sammy Woodhouse and victim of Rotherham child sexual exploitation.

As part of Operation Stovewood, the 40 individuals aged between 29 and 53, from Sheffield, Rotherham, Leeds, Dewsbury and Maidstone in Kent have been arrested or interviewed over the last two months.

The offences relate to 13 victims who came forward alleging abuse between 1997 and 2015 when they were aged between 11 and 26.

The 38 men and two women have all been released under investigation or bailed while enquiries continue.

South Yorkshire police and crime commissioner Dr Alan Billings said: "These are big numbers of arrests, but I do welcome them.

"I think the people of Rotherham need to understand this is an issue that South Yorkshire Police and the National Crime Agency is getting a grip on."

Sammy Woodhouse, a victim of the Rotherham child sexual exploitation scandal and campaigner against child sexual abuse said she was not surprised by the high number of arrests made in just two months.

She said: "The numbers don't shock me anymore. We know that this has been happening to over 1500 children who are now adults.

"It's good that the National Crime Agency is arresting people and bringing people to account. When we don't hear some news for a while we think nothing is happening and of course there is which can only be good and hopeful.

"It sends a message out there to other victims and survivors and their families to come forward and tell perpetrators that police will be forever knocking on their door."

Miss Woodhouse also said her thoughts are with those who have come forward to report any abuse.

She said: "This is going to be an emotional time for them. When there is an arrest or somebody is questioned it throws your life completely up in the air. Your head is spinning wondering what is going to happen. It is important that everyone shows them support.

"It is important that when any victims come forward they get the correct treatment they need and support and are offered therapy and taken seriously."

Carl Vessey-Baitson from the National Crime Agency described Operation Stovewood as a "challenging and complex" investigation.

He said:“Arresting such a large number of individuals, as part of one Stovewood sub-operation, shows our desire to listen to victims and bring offenders to justice is not wavering.

“Stovewood is a challenging and complex investigation, with victims and survivors re-living abuse that took place many years ago.

“To date we have engaged with over 410 victims and survivors and have arrested or interviewed by appointment 94 suspects, meaning this is the largest law enforcement investigation into non-familial CSAE ever undertaken in the UK

“Conducting such an investigation can only be achieved with the support and coordination of our partners, and South Yorkshire Police and Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council continue to provide invaluable assistance."