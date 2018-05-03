Police arrest two after stolen car is traced to Knaresborough

Have your say

Two people have been arrested after police were able to trace a car stolen in Leeds to Knaresborough.

A man and woman in their twenties remain in custody after the car was found in St James Retail Park yesterday (Wednesday, May 2).

Alongside theft the male driver, aged 24, has also been arrested on suspicion of money laundering and driving while disqualified.

The female passenger from Leeds is also suspected of possessing class B drugs, cannabis, with intent to supply.

Tweeting details of the arrests, alongside pictures of the car and cash, Sergeant Paul Cording, North Yorkshire Police Senior Investigating Officer and Pursuit Tac Advisor, said the female passenger was arrested at the retail park but the man ran from the scene.

Cash was found in his clothing after officers were able to locate him nearby.