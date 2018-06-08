Police arrest two girls, 15, after fire at disused farmhouse in East Yorkshire

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a blaze at a disused farmhouse in East Yorkshire.

Humberside Police said the 15-year-old girls were arrested in connection with a fire in Ganstead yesterday evening.

A spokesman said: "The fire service and ambulance crews along with our officers attended the blaze on Low Farm Road around 7.30pm.

"No-one was hurt in the fire but the building was badly damaged."

Humberside Fire Service said crews had used three jets, two main lines and thermal image cameras while tackling the blaze.

A spokesman said there had been full fire damage to the whole of the property.

Now police are appealing for any information about the fire at the farmhouse.

Contact the investigation team via 101, quoting reference 16/61719/18.