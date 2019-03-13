Police at school in York after threats made on social media

Police are currently at Joseph Rowntree School, York, after a parent reported a pupil for making threats on social media.

The police attended the school after receiving a call at about 7 am this morning (Wednesday).

A concerned parent rang them after a pupil made threats on social media.

Police have not released the nature of the threat.

No-one has been injured and officers are currently with the pupil in question.

