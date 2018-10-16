Police attacked by armed suspects wearing balaclavas in West Yorkshire burglary chase

Have your say

A police car was rammed by armed suspects wearing balaclavas after attending a report of a burglary in West Yorkshire.

Police were called to Bradford on Sunday to a report of a burglary in progress.

While there, officers blocked in the suspect vehicle, and suspects were armed and wearing balaclavas.

Police tried to apprehend the suspect but they continuously rammed the police car and tried to run over officers.

After the incident, cannabis was found in the property.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Bradford District CID is investigating this incident which occurred in Fulford Walk, Bradford at about 8.30pm on Sunday, 14 October.

“Two police officers received minor injuries in the incident when an L-registered black Mitsubishi Shogun made contact with their car as it left the scene. The officers are being supported by their line managers.

“Attacks on police officers will not be tolerated and crimes have been recorded for further investigation in relation to the actions of the suspects.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have information which may assist the investigation is asked to contact Bradford District CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13180514823.

“Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

