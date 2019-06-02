Police boss' damning goodbye message to Prime Minister Theresa May

Police Federation chair John Apter has slammed Prime Minister Theresa May in a series of online messages ahead of her resignation on Friday.

In a series of tweets on his account, Mr Apter said the outgoing Prime Minister is the reason policing is "on its knees" across the country.

He also blamed Theresa May for the toxic relationship between policing and the Government.

Mr Apter, the chair of the association representing nearly 120,000 officers throughout the UK, said: "The reason policing is on its knees in this country is because of this Prime Minister. The toxic relationship between policing and the Government is down to her, it's personal and it's been incredibly damaging."

The association claims since 2010, continued cuts to policing have resulted in 21,000 fewer officers and 7,000 Police Community Support Officers, resulting in fewer officers patrolling the street to tackle the crimes set out in the Government’s serious violent crime strategy.

Mrs May sparked further anger when she insisted there was "no direct correlation between certain crimes and police numbers".

Mr Apter has now revealed his hopes of rebuilding relationships with the Government, once a new leader is appointed.

He said: "Once the PM moves on I genuinely hope to rebuild a more constructive relationship with the Government. Whoever the new Prime Minister is we need them to work with us to ensure policing gets a fair hearing. This is a genuine offer and one I hope the new leader accepts.

"I'm passionate about policing because I care about policing. My colleagues, those men and women who protect the public, put their lives on the line every day deserve more than warm words. That is why we will hold the next Prime Minister to account on all their promises, every one."

