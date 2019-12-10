Police call on public to sign up to free counter terrorism training course

Free online training for the public on how to react to a terrorism incident is being made available by police.

The course devised by UK counter-terrorism officers and experts was previously only open to company staff working in crowded places such as shopping centres.

Counter Terrorism Policing is inviting people to take the course and become so-called CT Citizens.

Police said the move was not in response to the London Bridge attack.

But the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) said the 29 November incident, which left two people dead, was a "stark reminder" of the "ongoing threat and the need for vigilance".

Called ACT Awareness, the training comprises seven modules and takes 45 minutes to complete.

Users are asked give details including an email and home address in order to register for the course. Registration can then take up to seven days to complete, according to the website.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Lucy D’Orsi, Senior National Coordinator for Protective Security, said: “ACT Awareness eLearning is especially useful for anyone working in or regularly visiting crowded places.

“We developed each stage alongside industry experts and to date more than one and a half million modules have been completed.

“The course has been so popular, with nine out of 10 users saying they would recommend it, we want to open it up to as many people as possible.

“The threat level remains at Substantial – meaning an attack is likely - so giving everyone the chance to be extra eyes and ears for police and local security teams helps to keep all communities safe.

“The festive period is obviously a very busy one – so this is a good time to join up and become a CT Citizen.”

Anyone wishing to sign up to the course can click here.