Police called to car flipped upside down on West Yorkshire road

Police have been called out this morning to a car which flipped over on a West Yorkshire road.

Officers were called to an RTC on the J24 West exit slip road on the A629 in Huddersfield.

Traffic police set up a scene around the car and directed traffic.

Highways Yorkshire then arranged recovery of the vehicle.

Heavy rain is forecast for most of Sunday and drivers are advised to take care in the wet conditions.

Photos: @WYP_TrafficDave/West Yorkshire Police

The car flipped on the road. Photo: @WYP_TrafficDave/West Yorkshire Police