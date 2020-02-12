Police called to reports of deer poaching in Leeds

Police were called to reports of deer poaching in Leeds.

The alleged deer poaching happened in the Colton area at about 9am this morning.

Officers were unable to locate any suspects.

West Yorkshire Police's Wildlife Team said: "Officers attended a report of deer poaching in the Colton area of Leeds.

"On this occasion we didn't locate anyone but will return to the area. If you have any information about illegal hunting please get in touch."

Last week, on Wednesday, February 5, the wildlife team were called to Fairburgn Ings after reports that a fox was killed by dogs.

The team said: "On the 5th February 2020 officers attended Fairburn Ings following a report of a fox having been killed by dogs.

"A crime for hunting with dogs has been recorded. Anyone with any information please call 101 and quote 13200067570."