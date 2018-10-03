Police called to 'serious incident' in Sandford Road Bradford after crash and assault

Police in Bradford have been called to a serious incident involving a crash, a fail to stop and an assault.

West Yorkshire Police were called to Sandford Road in Bradford at about 1.10pm on Wednesday after a report of a crash involving two pedestrians, where it was reported two people had been injured and the driver had failed to stop.

One - or possibly both - of the men had also been assaulted by the occupants of the vehicle, police said.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police are dealing with a serious incident on Sandford Road, Bradford.

"Officers were called at 1.10pm today (Wednesday, 3 October) to a report of a collision in which two pedestrians had been injured, with the vehicle involved failing to stop at the scene. It was then further been reported that one or both of the men had also been assaulted by the occupants of the vehicle. Both men have been taken to hospital and enquiries are ongoing.`

Coun Abdul Jabar, Bradford Council’s Executive Member for Neighbourhoods and Community Safety, said: “We are aware of this incident and our thoughts are with the people who have been hurt.

“We are working with the police in any way we can to help their investigation into this matter and we would urge the community to remain calm and let the authorities do their work.

“We would urge anyone who has any information which can help in this investigation to contact the police as soon as possible."

