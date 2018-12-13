Police catch man trying to steal police car parked in Yorkshire police station

A police officer in Yorkshire said he was 'stunned' to find a thief trying to steal a police car - while it was parked at a police station.

Police Sergeant Paul Cording revealed details of the incident, which is one to file firmly in the 'you can't make it up' category.

The police car broken into at the station in Harrogate

The break-in happened at Harrogate Police Station on Wednesday.

Sgt Cording, of North Yorkshire Police, said: "I’m still stunned by this, you couldn’t make it up!

"I spend time with Tim talking all things drink drive, return to the station & his car alarm is going off with a male sat in the driver's seat trying to steal it! From the car park of the Police Station!!! #Nicked #Unbelieveable"

The man had apparently smashed the window of the police car and had been sat in the driver's seat trying to steal the vehicle.

Sgt Cording had initially tweeted that the man had been sat in the passenger seat but later clarified it had been the driver's seat.

Is this the most brazen would-be thief in Yorkshire?

-> Fears Brexit could mean the end of Leeds German Christmas market