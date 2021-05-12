Police charge 29 men in connection with child sexual exploitation in Calderdale

West Yorkshire Police said the vast majority of alleged offending occurred in Calderdale, but some offences also happened in Bradford.

The men have been charged with a variety of sexual offences following an investigation into non-recent child sexual exploitation.

The allegations against the defendants are from 2003 to 2010 against one female victim, who was aged between 13 and 20 at the time.

The men will appear at Bradford Magistrates Court on July 7 and July 9.

Eight suspects who were arrested over the course of the investigation have been released without charge.

Those charged are:

Asad Ali, 37, of Brighouse, is charged with two counts of rape.

Ajmal Aziz, 39 of Halifax, is charged with three counts of rape and attempted rape.

Mohammed Jangier, 44, of Halifax, is charged with rape.

Mohammed Asif, 36, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape.

Harris Ahmed Butt, 37, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape and two counts of indecent assault.

Taukeer Butt, 36, of Halifax, is charged with three counts of rape.

Muitasim Khan, 40, of Halifax, is charged with rape.

Mohammed Hamza, 47, of Halifax, is charged with rape.

Mohsin Mir, 40, of Halifax, is charged with three counts of rape.

Javid Mir, 38, of Halifax, is charged with rape.

Haroon Saddique, 37, of Bradford, is charged with two counts of rape.

Zahir Iqbal, 41, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape.

Sarfraz Rabnawaz, 35, of Bradford, is charged with two counts of rape.

Wajid Addalat, 43, of Halifax, is charged with rape.

Sajid Addalat, 45, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape.

Nazim Hussain, 43, of Bradford, is charged with conspiracy to rape.

Nadeem Saddiqque, 43, of Sheffield, is charged with rape.

Saquab Hussain, 43, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape.

Sadakat Ali, 48, of Bradford, is charged with rape.

Ziarab Mohammed, 48, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape.

Imran Raja Yasin, 41, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape.

Zulfiqar Ali, 40, of Bradford, is charged with two counts of rape.

Malik Abid Qadeer, 64, of Halifax, is charged with five counts of rape.

Kamran Amin, 45, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape.

Mohammed Akhtar, 51, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape.

Ali Zulfiqar, 38, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape.

Shafiq Ali Rafiq, 40, of Dewsbury, is charged with two counts of rape.

Amir Shaban, 45, of Halifax, is charged with rape.