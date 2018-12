Part of a Leeds road was cordoned off today as police were called to a man on a roof.

At 11:42am today, police received a call raising concerns for the welfare of a man at an address in Leeds and Bradford Road, Stanningley.

Officers attended and the man was found to be on the roof of the property.

A cordon was put in place until the incident was resolved and the man brought to safety at about 2pm, a police spokesman said.