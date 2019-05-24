Have your say

South Yorkshire Police has denied that a major incident near to a Sheffield primary school was a shooting.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident in Gregg House Road – close to Hartley Brook Primary Academy in Shiregreen – at 7.30am.

Police officers remain in Shiregreen this morning following a major incident

Six children were taken to hospital and two arrests were made.

Responding to speculation that the incident was a shooting, South Yorkshire Police said in a Facebook post: “We can confirm that at this moment we have had no reports of this nature.”

In another statement earlier today, the force said: “Police were called at around 7.30am today to reports of concerns for safety at a property on Gregg House Road, Shiregreen.

“Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Yorkshire Air Ambulance have attended and transported six children to hospital.

“Two people are under arrest.”

The statement continued: “There will be a significant police presence at the scene throughout the day as officers continue enquiries.

“A cordon is in place and buses are being diverted from the area.”