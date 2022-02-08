North Yorkshire Police received a report of a car stolen from Skipton at around 9am on Monday (Feb 7).

Officers from the specialist operation team began investigating and their enquiries led them to Catterick and then Leyburn, more than 60 miles away.

They spotted the stolen car being driven dangerously, including a number of near-misses with members of the public.

Police travelled across North Yorkshire to track down the stolen car

Officers eventually deployed a stinger in Swinithwaite, just outside Leyburn, and were able to bring the car to a stop.

However the culprit, a man in his 20s, got out and ran off. A short foot chase ensued and he was arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, drug driving and possession of drugs.