Have your say

POLICE in Hull are appealing for information to trace a missing 14-year-old boy.

A Humberside Police spokesperson, said: "We are extremely concerned for the safety of missing 14-year-old Harley Evans, last seen on Hopewell Road, Hull, on Wednesday February 6."

Harley is described as a very slim, 5ft tall white boy with short mousy blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Humberside Police on 101, quoting log 374 of February 6.