Police 'extremely concerned' for missing 18-year-old Hull woman

Police say they are "extremely concerned" for the safety of an 18-year-old Hull woman who has not been seen since the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Lucy Freeman, 18, was last seen by friends at 1am in the Newland Avenue area of Hull.

Lucy is described as white, slim, 5ft 6ins tall, with long brown hair.

She was believed to be wearing a black bodysuit with red flowers, a black skirt and high heels.

Anyone who knows of Lucy's whereabouts is urged to call Humberside Police on 101 quoting log 75 of February 25.