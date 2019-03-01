Police find missing 12-year-old Bradford girl

Police have ended their search for a 12-year-old girl reported missing from Bradford.

Kacie Lawrence was last seen at her school in the Bradford South area in the early afternoon of Thursday, February 28.

She was reported missing last night after failing to return home.

West Yorkshire Police had issued an appeal for information on her whereabouts.

Issuing an update, a spokesman said: "Kacie Lawrence, who was subject to an earlier missing person's appeal, has been found.

"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal."