Police find missing man last seen in Hawes

Police have found a man who was reported missing after last being seen in Hawes in the Yorkshire Dales.

Named by North Yorkshire Police as Andrew only, the man had last been seen at the Vicarage on Burtersett Road as he set off on foot into the town.

An appeal for information on his whereabouts was issued by the force amid concerns for his wellbeing.

In an update issued around an hour later, a spokesman said: “Andrew, who went missing from Hawes, has been found safe.

“Thank you for your help with this appeal.”