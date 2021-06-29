Officers stopped a white Mercedes Sprinter in Starbeck, Harrogate, at 8.30am on Friday (June 25).

When they searched the vehicle, they found power tools, a lawnmower and an oven.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The occupants of the van, from Leeds, could not explain to officers why the items were there.

Could this be your oven or lawnmower? The police want to know if these items are stolen (Photo: NYP)

The van was seized and police are asking residents to check if they are missing any of the items, or consider them stolen.

If so, or you have information about suspicious activity near Starbeck, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room quoting reference number 12210146727.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.