Police granted more extra time to question Leeds 'extreme right wing' terror suspect

The police have been granted more extra time to question the Leeds man suspected of 'extreme right wing' terror offences.

They were originally granted extra time that would conclude tomorrow, Saturday, March 2.

However, due to the extension, the man can now be held and questioned until Saturday, March 9 after counter-terror police were granted a seven-day warrant of further detention today (Friday).

The 33-year-old is being held on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of terrorist acts.

He is being detained under the Terrorism Act and has been taken to a police station in West Yorkshire for questioning.

A property in Leeds was searched following the planned and intelligence-led arrest on Saturday, February 23.

Counter-terror officials described it as a "pre-planned, intelligence-led arrest as part of an investigation into suspected Extreme Right Wing activity"

Superintendent Chris Bowen, from Leeds district, has said: "I understand our communities will have concerns about this police activity but I want to offer my reassurance that public safety is our top priority.

"If you do have any concerns, we would ask that you speak to your local neighbourhood policing team.

"If you see or hear something that could be terrorist related, act on your instincts by reporting your concerns at www.gov.uk/ACT."

