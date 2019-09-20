Police hunt for Yorkshire man who conned women out of £400,000 in romance scam

South Yorkshire Police's Major Crime Team is appealing to the public for help in finding a man who is wanted in connection with three high value romance frauds totalling more than £400,000.

Detectives want to speak to John Eric Wells, who is also believed to go by the names of Howard Walmsley and Howard Hemmings.

The 61-year-old, who is originally from South Yorkshire, is wanted in connection with the frauds, during which his three victims lost more than £400,000.

The offences are reported to have taken place from September 2014 onwards.

The victims lived in locations across the UK including Doncaster, Sussex and London.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Wells recently, or has information which may help officers with their enquiries. I

Detectives say it is possible Wells is currently living outside the UK.

Anyone with information can call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting investigation number A54532/17.