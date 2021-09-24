Police hunt street robber after young woman is attacked by man armed with extendable baton

A 20-year-old woman was reportedly attacked by a man using an extendable baton in the Greenhill area of Sheffield (Photo: Getty)

Detectives are investigating a street robbery on Bocking Lane, Greenhill, in which a 20-year-old woman was targeted at around 2.50pm on Tuesday, September 21.

The robber, who is still at large, attacked the woman with an extendable baton before stealing her bum bag and running off along Bocking Lane in the direction of Bocking Rise.

The robber is described as white, over 6ft tall, slim and he was wearing dark clothing and a hooded top at the time.

Police want to speak to witnesses or anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage which captured the incident or the man fitting the description

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 417 of September 21.