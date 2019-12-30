Police hunting man wearing corset, stockings and mask covering his eyes in North Yorkshire

Have your say

Police are appealing for information after a man wearing a corset, stockings and a mask covering his eyes indecently exposed himself in North Yorkshire.

The incident happened in the Croft Hill area in Sutton-In-Craven at around 2.30am on Sunday, December 22.

The man, who was wearing a blue and green corset, beige stockings and a mask covering his eyes, exposed his genitals.

North Yorkshire Police want to establish the identity of the man.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 and ask for Sohail Tariq.