Police hunting sixth member of Leeds Porsche car parts robbery gang believed to be abroad on the run

Detectives are appealing for information to trace Wahseem Fazal following the conviction of five others for a violent armed robbery in Leeds

Operation Axleford saw four men and a woman jailed for more than 50 years over the incident in which valuable sports car parts were stolen from a workshop in Holbeck in September 2015.

Wahseem Fazal is believed to have fled abroad after being arrested in connection with the armed robbery conspiracy at a garage in Leeds.

Fazal Wahseem, 36, from Sheffield, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit robbery but failed to attend his first appearance at Leeds Magistrates Court in November 2018. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

He is believed to have left the country around that time and officers are continuing to carry out enquiries to trace him.

Detective Inspector Phil Jackson, of Leeds District CID, said: “Wahseem’s five co-accused have received substantial prison sentences and we remain very keen to see him returned to court to face proceedings, as he should have done in 2018.

“We are continuing to carry out enquiries to trace him and would like to hear from anyone who has any information that could assist in locating him.

“He is still believed to be out of the country but, as we have already demonstrated in this case, we are well versed in liaising with other countries’ law enforcement agencies to get suspects extradited back to the UK.”

Anyone with any information is asked contact DC 6107 Ailis Coates at Elland Road via 101 quoting reference 13180585101 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.